Lake Country council gets earful from residents opposed to townhomes next to school

Uproar over development

Photo: District of Lake Country One of many residents who appeared before Lake Country council to express concerns over a 55-unit townhouse development.

Residents living around Davidson Road Elementary packed Lake Country council chambers Tuesday night with one goal in mind — stop a residential development they say threatened the very fabric of their rural neighbourhood.

At issue is a contentious housing development on 2.5 acres of property at the corner of Bond and Davidson roads.

The developer, Stephen Duke, is seeking to rezone the property to the CD 18 zone and change the future land use to high density residential to accommodate up to 55 townhomes.

Residents, vocal in their opposition to the project since it was first proposed more than two years ago, came out in force to voice their opposition at Tuesday’s public hearing.

Twenty-four of the 26 people who spoke were against the project. Only a realtor and a young father, who said Lake Country needs to be affordable for more than just those who already own property, spoke in favour.

Opposition ranged from a lack of services and infrastructure, heightened density and increased traffic on rural roads to a loss of rural identity, safety concerns and a departure from the district’s Official Community Plan.

The rural property is outside Lake Country’s Urban Containment Boundary, meaning it was not envisioned for residential redevelopment.

Council would have to include it within the UCB in order to move the project forward.

Many in attendance said they understand the need for affordable or attainable housing in the district but suggested there are better areas to achieve that objective.

“We understand the community is growing and we have to accommodate that growth. But, how and where we grow matters ,” said resident Bon Horner.

“Growth needs to be sustainable, thoughtfully planned and respectful of existing neighbourhoods.

“What is being proposed on Bond Road is none of these things. It’s overdevelopment of a small site in a rural setting without the roads, infrastructure or community services to support it.”

Speaking to public concerns, Duke said the development will address safety concerns around the school, specifically around pickup and drop off. He said he has agreed to put in a bicycle lane, a full pull out lane and a pathway for students to get to the school once they are dropped off.

He told those gathered that, while there is the ability for a maximum of 55 units through the CD 18 zone, he envisions 40 to 45 units. At 1,100 to 1,200 square feet for a two bedroom unit, he says the development will be modest and attainable.

“It comes down to a very simple question. Do you think we should be building homes for young families and single parents next to an elementary school?, asked Duke.

“I personally think it does.”

In staff’s presentation, it was noted two engineering groups reviewed traffic impacts, concluding those would be minimal based on increased traffic due to the development.

Some in attendance questioned that study with Kristi Reich going so far as to question whether the people were hired to do the studies.

“The results are incorrect, that’s why I question what these studies actually were,” she said.

Council will take the input from residents, the developer and staff and make a decision whether to give the project third reading or shut it down at a future council meeting.