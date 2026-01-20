Lake Country News

Full house expected for public hearing on contentious Lake Country development

Many against development

Photo: District of Lake Country Proposed development site

Lake Country council could be in for a long night when they hold a public hearing Tuesday on a controversial development on Bond Road.

Residents of the area have been steadfast in their opposition since it was unveiled in November of 2024.

The proposal is for 55 units at 11470 Bond Road, adjacent to Davidson Road elementary school.

At a council meeting in November 2025, council voted unanimously to tentatively include the property inside the district’s Urban Containment Boundary, amend the Official Community Plan future land use designation to High-Density Residential and rezone the subject property to a comprehensive development zone.

The property in question is presently outside of Lake Country’s Urban Containment Boundary, suggesting it was not earmarked for development.

That decision triggered Tuesday’s public hearing.

As many as 1,500 flyers have been distributed to residents of Lake Country asking they attend the public hearing and voice their opposition.

Residents in the area have voiced their opposition due to additional traffic, the dramatic change to what is a rural neighbourhood, the fact Bond Road is narrow with no sidewalks, the property is too small, other areas are better suited for such a development and the lack of green space for kids to play.

The developer, meanwhile, says Lake Country a shortage of multi-family homes like townhomes.

Tuesday’s public hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. at municipal hall.