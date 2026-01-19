Lake Country News
Road closure in Lake Country for power pole installation
Hydro work closes road
Photo: District of Lake Country
Access to Glenmore Road from Mountview Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
The District of Lake Country is advising residents of a road closure on Tuesday.
BC Hydro Crews will be installing new power poles at Glenmore Road and Mountview Road.
To ensure safety and allow crews adequate space to work, traffic won’t be able to access Glenmore Rd. from Mountview Rd. between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Drivers are asked to use Janet Road or Harwood Road as alternate routes.
