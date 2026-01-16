Lake Country News

Lake Country RCMP searching for missing man

Search for missing man

Photo: RCMP Shayne Rooker

Lake Country RCMP need the public's help to locate a missing man who may be in need of medical attention.

Mounties are concerned about the well-being of Shayne Rooker, 50, who was reported missing on Thursday, Jan. 15.

Police say he was last seen that morning in Lake Country, though he is known to spend time around Harvey Avenue and Cooper Road in Kelowna.

Police are concerned for Rooker's health and well-being as he suffers from a medical condition.

He is described as a Caucasian male, standing six-foot-one and weighing 185 pounds. He has short light brown or blonde hair and blue eyes.

Rooker was last seen wearing a forest green puffy vest, a long-sleeved shirt, jeans and running shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shayne Rooker is urged to contact Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 and quote police file number 2026-2920.