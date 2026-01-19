Lake Country News

Lake Country RCMP no longer searching for resident

Search ends well

Photo: Contributed Stock image of police lights.

UPDATE Jan 19, 2026, 6:34 a.m.

The Lake Country RCMP now say the man reported missing on Jan.15, 2026, has been located and is safe.

“Thank you to the media and the public for assisting the police with the search and locating Rooker,” Cpl. Steven Lang said in a media release.

ORIGINAL Jan. 14, 2026

Lake Country RCMP need the public's help to locate a missing man who may be in need of medical attention.

Mounties are concerned about the well-being of a 50 year old man who was reported missing on Thursday, Jan. 15.

Police say he was last seen that morning in Lake Country, though he is known to spend time around Harvey Avenue and Cooper Road in Kelowna.