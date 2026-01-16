Lake Country News

Council heaps praise on development in Lake Country

Photo: District of Lake Country Development site

A large development on Woodsdale Road has drawn high praise from one Lake Country councillor.

High Street Development, which will be constructing the 200-unit, four building project across from Reiswig Regional Park, received a development permit with variances in a unanimous vote of council Tuesday.

As part of the development, High Street has pledged to provide more vehicle and bicycle parking than required by the municipality, which caught the attention of Carrs Landing councillor Cara Reed.

“For me, this is an excellent development,” said Reed.

“It is rare we get something come before us where we have more parking spaces than we are requiring, we get more bike parking than we require and that the parking spaces are bigger than we are requiring.

“And, that the variances are done with sensitivity to the neighbourhood and are kept to a minimum.”

The only concern was raised by Winfield councillor Heather Irvine around the underground parkade and the high water table in the area.

In response, staff said the site would be built up to ensure the water table would not be an issue.

The overall project includes 200 units built within three apartments.

A fourth amenity building would serve as a stand-alone, multi-functional community centre for residents. Outdoor amenities would include shared seating and social space, a community garden and dog run.

The development would feature solar roofs and 100 per cent electric net zero energy homes.

The developer indicated they have not yet determined whether the project will be market condos or rentals.

That determination would be market driven and made closer to issuance of a building permit.