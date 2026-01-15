Lake Country News

Men allegedly caught cracking a safe at a Lake Country pharmacy granted bail

B&E suspects granted bail

Photo: Google Maps Two men were arrested while allegedly breaking into the Turtle Bay I.D.A pharmacy early Sunday morning.

Two men who were allegedly caught red-handed trying to crack open a safe after breaking into a Lake Country pharmacy last weekend are back out of custody.

Justin Wallwork, 41, and Dustin Rochon, 43, were arrested in the early morning hours of Jan. 11 after police responded to the Turtle Bay I.D.A. Pharmacy for a reported break-in.

Without naming Wallwork and Rochon, police said Tuesday that the two suspects arrested on Jan. 11 at a business on the 11000-block of Oceola Road – where the I.D.A. Pharmacy is located – may also have been involved in other recent break-and-enters.

“There is indications and evidence to suggest that they're responsible for a number of break-and-enters in Kelowna as well, which our teams in Kelowna are working very closely with the Lake Country RCMP to make sure that we have a good investigation and that we can bring those people responsible to the courts,” Kelowna RCMP Supt. Chris Goebel said.

While police did not indicate what other incidents the two suspects may have been involved in, Orchard Park Shopping Centre was broken into this past Saturday morning, and an ATM was targeted.

'Arrested in the act'

During a bail hearing Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Kevin Short said the alarm at the I.D.A. Pharmacy was tripped, but the two men were “busily focused on opening a safe with grinders and equipment” and “essentially were both arrested in the act.”

They've both been charged with breaking and entering, disguising their face to commit an offence and possessing a break-in instrument.

Short said Wallwork is employed as a drywaller while Rochon is unemployed and lives off social assistance.

Both men have criminal records, with Wallwork's being more extensive. Short noted that Wallwork has prior convictions for robbery and other property offences, and both men were last convicted in 2019.

During the hearing, Judge David Ruse noted that back when he worked as a Crown prosecutor, he prosecuted Wallwork for robbing a video store and a jewelry store in Kelowna's Orchard Park Shopping Centre in 2007, where about $130,000 worth or jewellery was stolen.

Wallwork, who was 22 when he committed those previous robberies, was initially handed a five-year jail sentence, but this was reduced to three years by the BC Court of Appeal.

Due to his prior involvement with Wallwork, Judge Ruse requested he not to be involved in Wallwork's future proceedings.

Despite having been allegedly caught “in the act” on Sunday, Crown prosecutor Short consented to Wallwork and Rochon's release during Tuesday's bail hearing, and Judge David Ruse granted their release.

Due to his more extensive criminal record, Wallwork was released on $2,000 bail, while Rochon's bail was set at $1,000. Both men were not required to put down a cash deposit for their release, but may have to pay if they breach their release conditions.

They're scheduled to appear in Kelowna court again later this month.