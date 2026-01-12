Lake Country News
Power briefly lost to 8,000 homes in Lake Country
Power quickly restored
Photo: BC Hydro
Thousands of BC Hydro customers in Lake Country were briefly without power Monday afternoon.
According to BC Hydro, 8,782 customers were without power due to a substation fault.
Power went out at 2:24 p.m., Monday, but was quickly restored just after 3 p.m.
The outage was widespread, impacting customers in Wilson's Landing, Fintry and Killiney Beach along Westside Rd.
BC Hydro spokesperson Dave Cooper tells Castanet, "there was an issue at FortisBC's Duck Lake Substation in Lake Country that caused a power outage."
"Thanks to the quick response from FortisBC, crews were able to restore our customers."
