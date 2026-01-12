Hiker missing near Lake Country found dead
Hiker found deceased
A search for a missing hiker Sunday ended in tragedy near Lake Country.
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews were called out at 9 p.m. to help track down a hiker reported missing on the High Rim Trail.
Because of the degree of difficulty and rugged terrain COSAR pulled out all the stops.
"We dispatched ground, K9, UTV, snowmobile, and drone teams as well as asking for mutual aid from Vernon so they could come in from the north part of the trail," says COSAR.
RCMP say the hiker was found deceased on Sunday.
"There is no criminality in this matter," says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Allison Konsmo.
COSAR says the search wrapped up just before 11 p.m.
“We’d like to thank all the parties for their hard work and professionalism in this operation,” says COSAR.
