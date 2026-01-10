Lake Country News

200-unit rental development proposed for Lake Country

Major development planned

Photo: District of Lake Country Proposed development site

Lake Country council will debate the merits of a large apartment development on Woodsdale Road when it reconvenes after the holiday break Tuesday.

The applicant is seeking a development permit for the project at 3551 and 3583 Woodsdale Road.

The proposal is for three residential rental apartments of four storeys each with a single storey amenity building residents to utilize for functions and events.

The development would include 200 rentals including bachelor, one and two bedroom units.

Each of the buildings would sit atop a parking podium.

In its presentation to council, staff indicate four variances are being sought around the height of the amenity building, rear and side landscape buffering, building frontage and front yard setback.

“Minimal impact would occur as a result of the proposed variances and would support the proposed development improving the overall character of the properties and neighbourhood and would be consistent with the high-density residential land use goals of the Official Community Plan, staff stated in its support of the project.

The property in question was rezoned to medium density multiple housing in May of last year.

Because zoning is in place, a public hearing will not be required if council gives its approval Tuesday.