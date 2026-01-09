Lake Country News

Police have provided no updates on investigation into Christmas homicide

No updates in homicide

Photo: Lake Country RCMP The body of 49-year-old Joseph Robert McCook was found in Lake Country on the evening of Dec. 25.

Two weeks after a suspected homicide in Lake Country, police have not provided any updates on their investigation.

Back on Dec. 28, the Lake Country RCMP announced that 43-year-old Joseph Robert McCook was found dead on the 16000 block of Gatzke Road just after 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Police said “foul play” is suspected in McCook's death and the BC RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating.

Police did not say how McCook is believed to have been killed or where exactly he was found.

There are several homes on the 16000 block of Gatzke Road, along with a gravel pit and building materials company. The road runs parallel with Highway 97, near Oyama.

Two weeks after McCook's body was found, the Lake Country RCMP says they “have no further updates at this moment.”

It's not clear if any suspects have been identified in McCook's death.

The suspected homicide was the Central Okanagan's fourth killing of 2025.

A person, who was not identified by police, was killed on Kelowna's Perth Road on Sept. 17 and while a person was taken into custody, charges have yet to be laid.

Bailey McCourt was killed in a parking lot near Kelowna's Enterprise Way and Dilworth Drive on July 4, and her estranged husband James Plover has been charged with her first-degree murder.

And back on May 3, 57-year-old Cindy Walsh was found dead at her home in the Westview Village mobile home park in West Kelowna. Police have not provided any updates about the investigation since May.