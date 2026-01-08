Lake Country News

Oyama resident surprised to find elk in his yard

Elk visit Oyama yard

Photo: Cameron Wilkinson Two elk were spotted in a yard on Oyama Lake Road on Jan. 7, 2026.

Cameron Wilkinson has lived at the bottom of the hill on Oyama Lake Road for 30 years, but he has never seen an elk.

This morning, two wandered into his yard.

His wife shared photos of the cow and what appears to be a juvenile elk hanging out near their backyard quonset hut.

Wilkinson said he was not aware of a large herd of elk that has been in the area for years, but is usually spotted in the vicinity of Kelowna International Airport.

“No, not at all. We see deer every day,” he said. “I’ve seen coyotes every day. I’ve even seen a cougar once. We’ve raised a baby deer a few years ago, because it was abandoned by the mom. Had all that, but never saw an elk.”

He said there are fences on two sides of his property, but not at the back, so animals wandering into the yard are not that unusual. They’ve even had a herd of cows stop by more than once.

Photo: Cameron Wilkinson The two elk were grazing in Cameron Wilkinson's yard.

He was excited to see the newest visitors.

“I was still in bed. My wife was in the bathroom. She said, hey! I think it’s a moose on our lawn. So I got up, and it was the elk,” said Wilkinson. “I did not know they were in the territory. I’m all over the hill on my quad all the time. I’ve never seen them.”

A herd of approximately 250 elk was most recently spotted in the Beaver Lake Road area of Lake Country. Susan Wales snapped a photo of them on December 22. She knew about the herd that roams near Kelowna International Airport and Black Mountain, but it was the first time she came across the animals.

Elk are one of the largest species in the deer family, second only to moose. According to a 2022 estimate by the B.C. Ministry of Environment, there are 2,500 to 3,500 elk in the Okanagan, and the population is stable to increasing.