Lake Country News

School zone speed limits back in effect after holidays

Slow down in school zones

Photo: Cindy White School zone speed limits are back in effect after the Christmas break.

The holiday season is over for most of us in the Central Okanagan.

It’s back to the office for those who had an extended Christmas break and back to the classroom for the kids.

Students return to schools across the province today, including in School District 23. Drivers will need to ease up on the gas pedal in school zones.

The District of Lake Country posted to Facebook on Sunday afternoon, reminding drivers that school zone speed limits are back in effect as of Monday morning.

“That winter break went by way too quickly!” said the post.

“Plan extra time into your morning routine. Motorists, please remember to slow down through and around school zones and watch for students walking to and from school or crossing the road to catch buses.”