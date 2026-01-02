Lake Country News

Central Okanagan dominates luxury home rankings

Okanagan mansion tops list

Photo: Chamberlain Property Group The property at 12990 Pixton Rd.

The 10 most expensive homes in the Southern Interior are once again all located in the Central Okanagan.

Again, a mansion at 12990 Pixton Rd. in Lake Country tops the list, with a total taxable value of $14.7 million. B.C. Assessment said the property’s value fell by six per cent in 2026, following an eight per cent decline in 2025.

The home sold for $16 million in June 2024. According to a real estate listing from the time, the property features seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a 12-car garage and an infinity pool. The “luxurious Tuscan retreat” sits on 0.86 acres behind a gate and includes 240 feet of Okanagan Lake shoreline.

The main home, guest house and garages total 15,000 square feet. Amenities include a movie theatre, games room, karaoke room, gym and a wine cellar visible through a glass floor in the dining room.

Another familiar property claiming the second spot on the list is 4358 Hobson Rd. in Kelowna, the "Rock House," valued at $13.4 million.

Despite its high ranking, the home was not impervious to market forces, with its assessed value falling seven per cent, which is more than the citywide average. A year earlier, BC Assessment had pegged the property at $14.38 million, reflecting a two per cent increase from the previous year at the time.

The third most valuable home was located in Lake Country, while the fourth- and fifth-ranked properties were in Kelowna.

The first property to break the Central Okanagan's dominance among the Southern Interior’s most valuable homes was in Invermere at 1732 3rd Ave. That property was assessed at $9.62 million, up eight per cent from its 2025 value of $8.87 million.

Earlier this year a Central Okanagan home did sell for $32 million , which would make it a contender among highest property values in B.C., but it's a farm home and therefore does not make the ranking.

A reminder that even riches are relative can be seen when taking a further step back from B.C. Assessments.

When factoring in the entire province, Southern Interior properties do not appear on the B.C. Assessment Authority’s list of the top 100 most expensive homes.

All 100 properties in 2026 were located in Metro Vancouver and Whistler, with a combined assessed value of $2.5 trillion.

The most highly valued home in B.C. remains 3085 Point Grey Rd. in Vancouver, assessed at $73,457,000.

Assessed at $73.4 million, Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s Kitsilano mansion again tops the list of the province’s most valuable homes. That figure represents an 11 per cent drop from its July 1, 2024 valuation of $82.6 million.