Suspicious death in Lake Country under police investigation

Suspicious death on Xmas

Photo: Contributed BC RCMP investigate suspicious death of man in Lake Country

Police in Lake Country are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead on Christmas night.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on December 25, Lake Country RCMP responded to a report in the 16000-block of Gatzke Road.

When police arrived they found 43-year-old Joseph Robert McCook deceased.

RCMP say foul play is suspected, and the Major Crime Unit (MCU) has taken over the investigation.

A photo of McCook has been released to help the investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the circumstances surrounding his death to contact the MCU information line at 1-877-987-8477.