Lake Country News
Suspicious death in Lake Country under police investigation
Suspicious death on Xmas
Photo: Contributed
BC RCMP investigate suspicious death of man in Lake Country
Police in Lake Country are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead on Christmas night.
Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on December 25, Lake Country RCMP responded to a report in the 16000-block of Gatzke Road.
When police arrived they found 43-year-old Joseph Robert McCook deceased.
RCMP say foul play is suspected, and the Major Crime Unit (MCU) has taken over the investigation.
A photo of McCook has been released to help the investigation.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the circumstances surrounding his death to contact the MCU information line at 1-877-987-8477.
More Lake Country News
RECENT STORIES
- Suspicious death on XmasLake Country - 7:07 pm
- Regional STEM fair returnsKelowna - 7:00 pm
- Slopes will light up for NYESun Peaks - 6:00 pm
- Man facing murder charges Alberta - 5:19 pm
- Two injured in crashKelowna - 5:05 pm
Real Estate
4137 Gallaghers Forest S
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$899,900
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$899,900
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Sonnet Kelowna BC SPCA >
Lake Country Quick Links District of Lake Country
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Lake Country Discussion Forum
Central Okanagan Regional District
Interior Health
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Lake Country Discussion Forum
Central Okanagan Regional District
Interior Health
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2025 Castanet.net