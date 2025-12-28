Lake Country News

Lake Country woman shares sunset photo of large elk herd near Beaver Lake Road

Elk grazing at sunset

Photo: Susan Wales A herd of elk graves north of Beaver Lake Road in Lake Country on Dec. 22, 2025.

A large herd of elk, often spotted near Kelowna International Airport in the winter months, wandered a little further afield earlier this week.

Susan Wales, a Lake Country resident, shared a photo of a herd she came across on December 22, north of Beaver Lake Road.

She knew about elk, but this was the first time she saw them in person.

“I hike a lot up Beaver Lake, and I know that they’ve been around behind the airport. I have friends who will call me and say they’re there, but by the time I get there, they’re not there.

“But this is the very first time that they were on this side of Vernon Creek,” said Wales about her sighting.

She estimates there were more than 200 elk, including at least three bulls.

“There were many more than were in that photo. That was only part of the herd. There was an amazing number,” said Wales.

She took the photo just as the sun was going down over the field where they grazed. Not only did she get the elk in the shot, but she snapped the picture just as a hawk was flying past.







