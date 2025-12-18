New zoning coming for major business park development in Lake Country

Photo: District of Lake Country The Lake Country Business Park will cover 200 acres.

The District of Lake Country is preparing to make major strides to expand its Industrial and commercial tax base in 2026.

The area structure plan for the Lake Country Business Park is nearing completion, and new zoning proposals will be presented to council in the new year.

Formerly known as the Glenmore Industrial Lands, the Lake Country Business Park encompasses 200 acres stretching south along Glenmore Road and west along Okanagan Centre Road.

The business park could be one of the largest rezoning projects undertaken by a B.C municipality in decades.

“Not only will the business park address the shortage of industrial and commercial land in the region, but will be a key to diversifying the local economy,” said the District of Lake Country in a news release.

The project will include several new roads and road extensions as well as upgrades to other infrastructure. Along with light and heavy industrial lots, there will be commercial/retail sections and residential development, including apartments and townhomes.

Lake Country Business Park isn’t the only major area of growth on the horizon. Copperhill and Bubna rezoning initiatives will also contribute to the growth and tax diversification of the municipality.

The district has developed InvestLakeCountryBC.ca to pitch the community to investors. Tools on the website include Hotel and Retail Analysis Report, Investor Package and access to the Lake Country Investor Dashboard.

Click here for more information about the Lake Country Business Park and here for council’s strategic priorities. If you have ideas, questions or comments, email [email protected]