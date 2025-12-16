Wind rips railings off deck of Lake Country home

Rob Gibson

A Lake Country woman was so worried about Monday night's windstorm that at one point she took refuge in her bedroom walk-in closet.

"It was a very scary night," said Brenda Coelho

Coelho tells Castanet she's been living at her home in Lake Country for 11 years now, and she's never seen anything quite like it.

"I mean, we get wind, but I've never seen it like that."

The windstorm knocked out trees and power to many across the Okanagan, and several of Coelho's deck railings were torn free, and the glass panels smashed on the deck and the ground below.

Environment Canada meteorologist Brian Proctor says the wind gusts varied across the region, with the highest recorded gusts in Penticton Monday morning.

Penticton saw wind gusts of 64 km/h at 10 a.m. while Kelowna saw gusts of 59 km/h at 8 p.m.

Salmon Arm saw wind gusts of 56 km/h at 6 p.m. and Vernon saw gusts of 46 km/h at 7 p.m.

Merritt saw gusts of 57 km/h peak at 5 p.m.

Proctor says he wouldn't be surprised if gusts across the region hit closer to 70 km/h in areas where Environment Canada does not have any observation sites.

The forecast is calling for more wind into Wednesday.

That forecast has Coelho concerned, now that some of her balcony railings are missing and the screws of others are very loose.

"We're regular on checking to make sure the bolts are tight... when I heard about the wind, I thought, Okay, we're gonna have to tighten them up again. But didn't think it would have to be last night," says Coelho.