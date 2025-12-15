‘Jewel of the Okanagan’ sign at Gatzke Orchards in Oyama taken down

Contributed

Alan Gatzke is trying to find a new home for an old sign.

Last week, the owner of Gatzke Orchards in Lake Country used his tractor to knock down a tall, wooden advertising placard that has been on his property along Pelmewash Parkway for nearly 40 years.

The sign says “Welcome to Oyama, the Jewel of the Okanagan” and features a water skier and a cornucopia full of fruits and vegetables.

“The sign was painted a long time ago,” said Gatzke.

“There were two sides to it. The one facing south has long since faded and been removed. This is a survivor since the 1980s because it has been facing north all the time.”

The posts were rotting and a recent windstorm had made the towering wooden structure unsafe.

“It’s had a couple of different locations on the property and we painted it up before there was a place called the District of Lake Country, and at that time, Highway 97 was a two-lane highway going through Oyama.”

He was surprised at the nostalgic reaction from the community when he posted a video showing him knocking down the sign. One former resident commented that it was his grandmother, M.A. Butterworth, who immortalized the ‘Jewel of the Okanagan’ phrase in a poem published in 1947.

Because of that reaction, he will be preserving the piece of local history as best he can.

“The top part of it, that says ‘Jewel of the Okanagan’, is pretty much undamaged, so there’s been a few people asking for it, if they could have it at their place or they could display it. Maybe if the community club had interest, I’d give it to them, but at this point, I think I’ll find a location on the farm and reinstall it and let it come back to life,” said Gatzke.