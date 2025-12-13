Lake Country cracks down on where residents can park their trailers and RVs

Photo: Matt Edgar Composite photo showing parking restrictions in Lake Country and one mans fight over why he can't park in the 'frontage' of his home.

A Lake Country man is fighting with the municipality over where he and others can park their trailers and recreation vehicles.

Matt Edgar tells Castanet he received a letter from the district recently asking him to move the trailer parked in front of his property located in the Clearwater neighbourhood of Lake Country.

"I talked to one neighbour who's lived here for 20 years, and he's parked his trailer in the same spot with no issues or concerns," says Edgar.

The letter he received indicates that the location where his trailer is parked is in contravention of district bylaw, which states "detached/unhitched trailers may not be parked on public roads for any length of time."

The district issued a news release Thursday reminding residents about the bylaw.

Edgar says he and many of his neighbours have spent time and money to build level parking spots for their trailers and RVs and the district is out of line to ask them to move.

The District of Lake Country says they started maintenance work in October in the Clearwater neighbourhood to improve the drainage system in response to ongoing concerns about flooding.

"Roadside ditches play a critical role in stormwater management; when they are filled in or obstructed, water can back up and contribute to localized flooding," says an email response from the District of Lake Country.

The district says they are working with residents on an education campaign, but Edgar says he feels targeted.

"If my trailer being parked on the frontage truly is a safety issue, and there was a complaint, I should have an opportunity to dispute it," says Edgar.

The district says its bylaw team has been working with residents to help them relocate the vehicles that are encroaching into the public road right-of-way.

The district points to other safety issues as well.

"Snow removal becomes extremely challenging due to limited space for snow clearing. In addition, unlicensed or inoperable vehicles present safety and liability concerns for both the District and the community," says the email from the district.

Despite speaking with the district and the bylaw department, Edgar is not satisfied.

"When I talked to their bylaw enforcement officer, the term he used, 'this is coming down from the top brass to initiate this trailer project throughout the District of Lake Country,'" Edgar says.

The district feels it has taken a collaborative, education-first approach, even visiting some of the homeowners in affected areas. "This approach has proven highly effective."

The district is urging residents to move RVs and other equipment out of the road right-of-way as soon as possible.

Edgar says he and some of his neighbours feel bullied, "the letter indicated that a complaint had been received and investigation completed but they have not been willing or able to provide residents with copies of any complaints or investigations.

"This false and misleading content is scaring residents into compliance with a bylaw that has not been enforced in years."

The district says home owners with questions or concerns can reach out to [email protected] or call 250-766-6673.