Lake Country residents asked to check sheds, outbuildings for missing woman

Photo: RCMP Natalie "Chantelle" Taylor was last seen on Oct. 13, 2025.

Lake Country RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate Natalie “Chantelle” Taylor.

Taylor, 45, was reported missing on Nov. 13, 2025. She was last seen on Oct. 13 in Lake Country.

More than 70 search volunteers from across the region searched along Beaver Lake Road on Dec. 7 and 8, but came up empty.

Now RCMP are asking Lake Country residents to search any sheds, outbuildings or abandoned structures they may have on their properties.

"If you are uncomfortable searching your property, please contact the RCMP, and an officer will attend to assist you," says Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle in a news release on Friday.

“We are very concerned about Chantelle’s wellbeing and need the public’s help to locate her.”

Cpl. Birtwistle says you do not need to notify police if your sheds or outbuildings are empty.

"Only call if you locate something of concern or require assistance. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated as we work to locate Chantelle."

During the last search, volunteers covered more than 720 kilometres.

COSAR was joined by volunteers from Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton, Vernon, Kamloops and the Nicola Valley over the past weekend. Members of the public were asked to use caution on Beaver Lake Road, between the first cattleguard and the High Rim Trail, while crews and dog teams searched the area.

Taylor is described as weighing approximately 110 pounds (50 kg), with a fair complexion and brown hair.