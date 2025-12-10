Police continue search for missing Lake Country woman after ground effort comes up empty

Photo: RCMP Natalie "Chantelle" Taylor was last seen on Oct. 13, 2025.

A massive ground search for a missing Lake Country woman has concluded, but police say they are still investigating Natalie “Chantelle” Taylor’s disappearance.

Taylor, 45, was reported missing on Nov. 13, 2025. She was last seen on Oct. 13 in Lake Country, and her family has not heard from her since.

On Dec. 7 and 8, more than 70 search volunteers from across the region helped RCMP scour an area along Beaver Lake Road.

Police have said that they are “concerned” for Taylor’s well being, but “no foul play is suspected.”

During the search, volunteers covered more than 720 kilometres of terrain during foot searches, focusing on areas identified through witness information and investigative efforts.

The effort, however, came up empty.

“Lake Country RCMP wants to thank the local SAR teams for their dedication and professionalism in assisting with this investigation. It is amazing to see all these volunteers coming out to support the Okanagan area,” said Staff Sgt. Jon Collins, Lake Country RCMP detachment commander, in a news release Wednesday.

The Lake Country RCMP says it continues to investigate and encourages anyone with information Taylor’s whereabouts to contact the detachment at 250-766-2288 or Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppers.net.