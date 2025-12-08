Extensive search by dozens of volunteers turns up no sign of woman missing from Lake Country

Photo: Lake Country RCMP Natalie "Chantelle" Taylor was last seen on Oct. 13, 2025.

An exhaustive, two-day search for a woman who has been missing from Lake Country for nearly two months turned up no sign of her.

Search and rescue volunteers from across the Southern Interior assisted the RCMP on Saturday and Sunday to scour an area along Beaver Lake Road for any evidence that could lead them to Natalie “Chantelle” Taylor.

Taylor, 45, was reported missing on Nov. 13, 2025. She was last seen on Oct. 13 in Lake Country, and her family has not heard from her since.

“We have high confidence that there is no sign (of her) in the areas that we searched. Search and rescue has been paused by the RCMP pending further information,” said Ed Henczel with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

COSAR was joined by volunteers from Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton, Vernon, Kamloops and the Nicola Valley over the weekend. Members of the public were asked to use caution on Beaver Lake Road, between the first cattleguard and the High Rim Trail, while crews and dog teams were working in the area.

Lake Country RCMP Cpl. Kent Hall confirmed that “police are concerned” for Taylor’s well being, but “no foul play is suspected.”

While the search volunteers’ efforts failed to find Taylor, they did rescue two other people.

They came across a homeless woman in the area who was “trying to survive the snow in a small tent far from any major roads.” She was connected with the RCMP liaison and was able to receive support.

Then, on Saturday afternoon, COSAR was tasked with rescuing a lost female in the Jack Pine Forest Service area above West Kelowna. They were able to ping her phone and send a team to bring her out safely.