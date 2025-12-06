Search for missing Lake Country woman continues; crews expected back out Sunday after locating unrelated individual

Photo: Lake Country RCMP Natalie Chantelle Taylor was last seen on Oct. 13, 2025.

A large-scale search for missing Lake Country woman Natalie “Chantelle” Taylor continued throughout Saturday in the Beaver Lake Road area—but despite extensive efforts, search crews did not locate her.

They did, however, find an unrelated individual who appeared to be in need of help.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) confirmed that 54 search and rescue personnel, three dog teams, a drone team, and three large search teams from Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon, Kamloops, and Nicola Valley spent the day combing the area.

“We have not located our missing person yet, but we did find an unhoused individual far away from any major roads and put her in touch with our RCMP liaison officer who is getting her help,” COSAR shared.

The organization says crews will likely resume searching on Sunday.

Saturday’s deployment followed COSAR’s Friday announcement that a major search effort would be underway through the weekend. The team also urged the public to use caution in the region.

Lake Country RCMP Cpl. Kent Hall, who is assisting in the search, confirmed the missing individual is a woman last believed to be in the Beaver Lake Road area. “Police are concerned for her well being. No foul play is suspected,” he said.

The RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating Natalie “Chantelle” Taylor, 45, who was reported missing on Nov. 13, 2025. She was last seen on Oct. 13 in Lake Country, and her family has not heard from her since.

Taylor is described as a Caucasian woman, five-foot-two, 130 pounds, with light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 and reference file #2025-68506, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).