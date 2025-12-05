Major search effort launching Saturday for missing Lake Country woman

Photo: Lake Country RCMP Natalie Chantelle Taylor was last seen on Oct. 13, 2025.

A large search operation will begin Saturday in the Beaver Lake Road area as Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and the Lake Country RCMP coordinate efforts to locate a woman reported missing last month.

“Central Okanagan Search and Rescue are now preparing for a large search in the Beaver Lake Road area beginning Saturday and may continue into Sunday,” COSAR said in a Facebook post Friday morning.

The team cautioned the public to take extra care if travelling through the region.

“If you are in that area this weekend, please drive with caution. Beaver Lake Road has compact snow and is slippery. We will have searchers, vehicles, ATVs, and dog teams working the area with searchers from Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton, Vernon, Kamloops and Nicola Valley who may not be familiar with the area. Your vigilance helps keep our volunteers safe,” the post stated.

Lake Country RCMP Cpl. Kent Hall confirmed he will be assisting in the search. While he did not disclose the missing woman’s name, he confirmed she is female and was last believed to be in the Beaver Lake Road area.

“Police are concerned for her well being. No foul play is suspected,” Cpl. Hall told Castanet.

RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Natalie “Chantelle” Taylor, 45, who was reported missing on Nov. 13, 2025. She was last seen on Oct. 13 in Lake Country, and her family has not heard from her since.

Taylor is described as a Caucasian woman, five-foot-two, 130 pounds, with light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 and reference file #2025-68506, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).