Lake Country man gets house arrest for fatal stabbing in Banff, described as 'near self-defence'

Photo: Court exhibit - CTV News John Sproule, in the black shirt and blue hat, on the night of the incident.

A Lake Country man was given house arrest for fatally stabbing a man during a night out in Banff, with a judge describing it as a "near self-defence situation."

While 23-year-old John Sproule had been charged with the second-degree murder of Ryden Brogden following a September 2022 incident, a jury in Alberta convicted him of the lesser charge of manslaughter this past March.

Brogden was killed just after midnight on Sept. 3, 2022 outside a bar in Banff, in what Justice Johanna Price called a “senseless and tragic death culminating from a verbal altercation that started over a cigarette," in her recent sentencing decision.

Following the jury's conviction last spring, Justice Price sentenced Sproule to a two-year conditional sentence under house arrest conditions, followed by two years of probation. Sproule will also have to complete 240 hours of community service.

Fight started over a cigarette

Sproule, who was 20 years old at the time, was visiting Banff with his family, when he and his younger brother Josh went out to “explore the nightlife in Banff” on the night of the incident.

After attending several bars, the brothers' last stop was the High Rollers bar. Sproule said he had consumed five to seven drinks that night and didn't consider himself heavily intoxicated, but he believed his brother was too drunk, so the pair left just after midnight.

Brogden and his friend Howard left the bar just before the brothers, and while outside, Sproule asked Brogden for a cigarette.

The jury heard that Ryden pushed Sproule and told him to “f**k off.”

This sparked a verbal altercation between the two men, and when Josh stepped between them to try and break them up, Brogden reached around and “sucker punched” Sproule in the face.

Brogden, being taller and older than Sproule, quickly got the upper hand in the fight that ensued, Justice Price said, adding that Brogden said words to the effect of “I’m going to kill you” and “you are fucking dead.”

At one point in the fight, Sproule had his shirt pulled over his head and couldn't see, and was seated, leaning up against a picnic table with Brogden standing over him.

About 40 seconds into the alteraction, Sproule pulled a knife that he carried for work out of his pocket and “began blindly slashing and stabbing at [Brogden].” Justice Price noted that Sproule did not know where he was connecting with Brogden, but he slashed and stabbed him 19 times. Despite this, Brogden did not stop his attack until a bouncer intervened and pulled him off of Sproule.

The entire altercation lasted about 60 seconds.

Sproule fled from the scene, afraid Brogden and his friends were pursuing him. At some point, Sproule flagged down a police officer for help, not knowing that Brogden had been killed.

The officer arrested Sproule and took him to the hospital, where Brogden's friend Howard saw him and yelled: “you killed my friend.”

'Near self-defence situation'

Sproule claimed he had acted in self defence, but in convicting him of manslaughter, the jury did not fully accept this defence. But Justice Price accepted that the case was a “near self-defence situation.”

“[Sproule] was defending himself throughout the attack on him by [Brogden],” Justice Price said.

“However, [Sproule's] response was excessive; stabbing and slashing [Brogden] a total of 19 times was more force than necessary to repel the attack by [Brogden].

Sproule had offered to plead guilty to manslaughter prior to the trial, but the Crown refused to accept the plea and sought the murder conviction. Justice Price noted that this offer meant Sproule understood that the amount of force he used could have been found to be “more than necessary.”

Sproule, who has no prior criminal record, spent 98 days in jail following his arrest, and has been on bail under house arrest conditions at his Lake Country home since December 2022. He lives with his mother and brother.

Justice Price noted that Sproule has complied with his strict bail conditions over the past three years.

“This is a challenging case, and I acknowledge that it may be difficult to understand how someone could stab and kill another person and not face imprisonment,” Justice Price said.

“However, I find that the surrounding circumstances of the offence, and the personal circumstances of the offender are exceptional in this case.”