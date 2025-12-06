Hundreds of turkeys, chickens donated to Southern Interior food banks

Cindy White

Volunteers with the Lake Country Food Bank were busy counting chickens and turkeys last week.

With the help of the Kelowna Fruit Stand and 1-800-Got-Junk, they were preparing boxes of 1,600 chickens and 1,100 turkeys, purchased with a donation from the Colin and Lois Pritchard Foundation.

“They are just a really generous family that does a lot for the community,” said Joy Haxton, executive director of the Lake Country Food Bank. “They came forward just before Christmas, about a month ago, and offered these funds for turkeys and chickens.”

The donation will allow the Lake Country Food Bank to provide holiday turkeys and chickens for its clients. It is also coordinating the distribution to 25 other food banks across the Okanagan, Kootenays, Nicola Valley and South Cariboo regions.

Haxton said a shipment was on its way to Summerland on Wednesday.

“They will be delivered to Cranbrook tomorrow. There’s Golden, there’s Revelstoke, Cherryville and all in between,” she said.

Many of the food banks that will benefit are smaller operations with limited access to resources.

“We’re deeply grateful for this demonstration of extraordinary generosity,” added Haxton. “This contribution makes such a big difference to smaller food banks who don’t have the resources that larger cities have.”

Founded in 2007, The Colin & Lois Pritchard Foundation provides grants to qualified charities representing a broad cross section, including health, arts and culture, emergency services, and other organizations that provide services to people in need.