More than 500 art pieces being sold for under $200 in Lake Country

Get a one-of-a-kind gift

Photo: Lake Country Art Gallery The Lake Country Art Gallery is getting ready for its annual 'Under 200' sale.

Christmas shoppers have an opportunity to get a truly unique gift this month at the Lake Country Art Gallery.

From Dec. 4 to 21, the gallery is running its 16th annual Under 200 Exhibition and Fundraising Sale.

The event transforms the gallery into a showcase of small, original artworks created by artists from across the Okanagan.

More than 500 one-of-a-kind pieces by 70 artists are on offer, mostly priced under $200, “making this event one of the region’s most accessible and spirited arts experiences,” said the gallery in a news release.

New this year is a Christmas gift art bazaar, which is a “curated marketplace of handcrafted artisan items” like jewelry, glassware, ceramics, woodcraft, fibre arts and more.

Seventy per cent of each purchase goes directly to the artist, with 30 per cent going to support the gallery’s programs and exhibitions in the coming year.

The sale is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout its run.

A preview “front of the line” event will take place Dec. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. For $20, you will get the chance to browse and purchase art before the public opening in a festive atmosphere with music, treats, and refreshments. Tickets for that evening are available online.