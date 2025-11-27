Lake Country News

Lake Country proposes 6.25% property tax increase next year

Photo: DISTRICT OF LAKE COUNTRY District of Lake Country council begins budget deliberations on Dec. 5, 2025.

Homeowners in the District of Lake Country could be facing a 6.25% municipal property tax increase in 2026.

Council is set to discuss the 2026 budget on Tuesday, including the proposed budget for next year. The 6.25% increase is similar to what taxpayers faced this year, when the rate rose 6.45%.

The hike would work out to an additional $172 a year, or $14 a month, for the typical single-family home assessed at $930,000. A 1% tax increase generates approximately $239,000 in revenue for the municipality.

The district said it continues to manage cost pressures for policing, fire protection, bylaw services and infrastructure. The budget includes funding for two additional RCMP municipal employees as the Lake Country detachment transitions from a region model with many shared to an autonomous model where more services will be handled locally.

If approved by council, the district would also add a fire rescue technician and spend an additional $86,000 to beef up bylaw enforcement.

Diversifying the tax base remains a top priority. Municipal leaders have been strategically working with developers, investors and small businesses, with the goal of stabilizing residential taxation.

Currently, 35% of the district’s revenue comes through property tax charges, 21% from fees and charges, while 6% comes from development cost charges reserves.

Budget deliberations begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 2, at the regular council meeting.

Residents can review the budget and ask questions through the Let's Talk Lake Country-Budget. All questions and comments received will be provided to council before the financial plan is adopted in March 2026.