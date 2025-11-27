Lake Country News

New demonstration garden to grow in Lake Country's Swalwell Park

Photo: Lake Country Garden Club The Lake Country Garden Club is spearheading the development of a demonstration garden in Swalwell Park.

The Lake Country Garden Club is itching to get its hands dirty.

The club has partnered with the District of Lake Country to develop a demonstration garden in the southeast corner of Swalwell Park.

The garden is designed to be a “living classroom” showcasing everything from edible plants to FireSmart landscaping. Once complete, it will host workshops, guided tours, school programs, seasonal events and opportunities for residents to help maintain, plant and contribute to the space.

Designed by local landscape architecture firms The Field Room and MK Design Group, the project will be built in phases over three years. Early site preparation is already underway.

Plans have been in the works for over a year, with a task force of garden club members focused on design details and making connections with landscapers.

“This garden is the garden club’s gift to our community,” said Amanda Armstrong, task force team lead from the Lake Country Garden Club. “It will be a place where people of all ages can explore, learn and connect with nature. By demonstrating practical, climate-resilient gardening approaches, we hope to inspire home gardeners and create a space where community grows — literally and figuratively.”

The Lake Country Garden Club has taken responsibility to fund, build and maintain the garden for the community. It will be financed through a combination of grants, cash donations and in-kind contributions from local businesses and community partners. Donations will go towards buying plants, soil, signage, landscaping and construction materials. The District of Lake Country is providing the space for the garden in Swalwell Park.

“This project aligns with our community values of sustainability, education and beautification, and we are excited to see it come to life,” said District of Lake Country Mayor Blair Ireland.

Find out more about the Lake Country Garden Club here.