Lake Country News

Blind and partially-sighted students try playing hockey in Lake Country

Get a feel for blind hockey

Rob Gibson

A group of blind and vision-impaired youth got the chance to play the fastest team sport in the world in Lake Country on Wednesday.

Canadian Blind Hockey held a introductory event at the Winfield Arena in Lake Country, offering kids a chance to get the feel for the game.

"We're working really hard to have the students feel, if there's anything they're interested in, that we are willing to provide opportunities for them to try it," says Lynn Wales, SD23 teacher of students with visual impairments.

Canadian Blind Hockey has hosted over 300 events like this one across Canada. They are looking for recruits to give kids with visual impairments the chance to try playing hockey.

"When people are first diagnosed with vision loss, they're often told things that they can't do, and unfortunately, sometimes even the medical professionals will say things like, 'you'll never play hockey again,'" says Matt Morrow, executive director of Canadian Blind Hockey.

"Almost any activity in life can be adapted. And I think blind hockey shows that if somebody with 10 per cent vision or less can play the fastest team sport in the world, what else can they do."

Blind Hockey is very much like regular hockey, except the puck is larger and has metal bearings to make noise so the players can hear it and track it.

"It's just regular hockey with a few adaptations," says Levi, one of the vision impaired players.

Morrow said the biggest rule difference is, when a player crosses the attacking blue line, they must make one pass before they are eligible to score. The extra pass gives defenders and the goalies one more chance to track the puck.

"When they hear the referee blow the adapted whistle that signifies the pass has been completed, then everybody on the ice knows that a shot may be coming and can plan accordingly," says Morrow.

Students from George Elliot Secondary School Hockey Academy were also helping out with on ice skill development and moral support.

"Today was a fantastic day," says Morrow. "I think we've introduced the sport successfully to a number of local youth that are blind or partially sighted, and we really hope that they'll consider joining the blind hockey community and continuing on in our programs."

Canadian Blind Hockey is a national registered charity that helps change the lives of children, youth, and adults who are blind or partially sighted through local, regional, and national Blind Hockey programs, camps, and tournaments. For more information, click here.