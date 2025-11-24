Lake Country News

RCMP investigate after body found near Belaire Estates in Lake Country

RCMP investigate death

Photo: RCMP RCMP investigate after finding mans body near Belaire Estates, Sunday, November 23, 2025.

Kelowna RCMP are investigating after the discovery of a body near Lake Country Sunday afternoon.

Castanet received multiple reports of a large police presence near Belaire Estates on Jim Bailey Road on Sunday afternoon.

"I heard there was a body found on the rail trail near Beaver Lake Road close to the back of Belaire on Sunday," said a local resident.

"Kelowna RCMP confirm a deceased male was located just off the rail trail in the area of Belaire Estates on Sunday afternoon," said Cpl. Allison Konsmo, RCMP spokesperson.



Another eyewitness tells Castanet there was a "strong" RCMP and emergency response presence on the rail trail on Duck Lake, outside of Belaire Estates, between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

"Many vehicles came and went, including after an ambulance departed."

"The death of the individual is still under investigation, but is not suspicious in nature," said Konsmo.

"Out of respect for the family of the individual, no other information will be released at this time. There is no danger to public safety."