Lake Country News

A collision at the intersection of Oceola Rd. and Hwy 97 was impacting southbound traffic

Collision now cleared

Photo: Beck Wilson Collision at the intersection of Oceola Rd. and Hwy 97, Thursday evening.

UPDATE 6:53 p.m.

The collision at the intersection of Oceola Rd. and Highway 97 is now cleared, and traffic in the area has returned to normal.

ORIGINAL 5:35 p.m.

Highway 97 is slow going near Lake Country Thursday evening.

A collision at the intersection of Oceola Rd. and Highway 97 is impacting southbound highway traffic.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m., during dark and rainy conditions.