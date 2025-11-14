Lake Country News
A collision at the intersection of Oceola Rd. and Hwy 97 was impacting southbound traffic
Collision now cleared
Photo: Beck Wilson
Collision at the intersection of Oceola Rd. and Hwy 97, Thursday evening.
UPDATE 6:53 p.m.
The collision at the intersection of Oceola Rd. and Highway 97 is now cleared, and traffic in the area has returned to normal.
ORIGINAL 5:35 p.m.
Highway 97 is slow going near Lake Country Thursday evening.
A collision at the intersection of Oceola Rd. and Highway 97 is impacting southbound highway traffic.
The incident happened just after 5 p.m., during dark and rainy conditions.
