Lake Country News

Lake Country woman photographs unusual pattern in Kalamalka Lake

Large swirl in Kal Lake

Photo: Beck Wilson Photo of Kalamalka Lake.

A Lake Country woman spotted an unusual natural phenomenon happening on Kalamalka Lake recently.

Beck Wilson says she was outdoors in Oyama above Kalamalka Lake at 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 25, when she spotted something strange.

"It definitely was a beautiful day, I couldn't quite figure out what I was bearing witness to," says Wilson.

The photo shows what looks like a large swirl in the middle of the lake.

"I just thought, wow, is this ever cool and unique? I actually thought that the lake was being drained," she said.

Wilson turned to the internet and ChatGPT to try and figure the mystery out.

"Then I recalled somebody saying to me that there was an energy vortex located in Oyama near Kalamalka Lake. I don't know what that means. So I started researching it," Wilson said.

She loaded the photos into her ChatGPT.

"I got all this information back. And it's quite interesting, actually, to learn a little bit more about some tectonic plate information, that kind of stuff."

Wilson has lived in the Okanagan for most of her life, and she's never seen anything quite like it.

"I may have heard of it, but I've never seen the lake like that before in my life. I was in awe. Really. I could have stared at it all day," says Wilson.

The photo appears to capture a whirlpool in the lake, which is described as a body of rotating water, typically produced by opposing currents or a current running into an obstacle.

Small whirlpools form when a bath or a sink is draining. More powerful ones have formed in oceans; these are typically called a maelstrom or a vortex.

"It was definitely moving. Then I thought, maybe there's a creature, and I kind of giggled, and I thought this vortex thing that I heard about might actually have some validity to it," Wilson says.