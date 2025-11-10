Lake Country News

Feasibility study estimates it will cost $63M to convert former BC Tree Fruits building into Lake Country community centre

$63M community centre?

Photo: HCMA The District of Lake Country wants to convert a former BC Tree Fruits cold storage building into a community centre.

Converting a former BC Tree Fruits cold storage facility into a Lake Country community centre won’t come cheap.

A feasibility study has estimated the cost of renovations to accommodate a full slate of uses, from a track to a field house to a library and arts space, at $63 million.



The Phase 2 report looked at a wide range of uses for the approximately 8-acre site that includes two main structures: a cold storage facility approximately 73,000 square feet in size and an outbuilding estimated at 4,800 square feet.

The six primary options for the space are a turf field with an elevated walking track, a library, gymnasium, arts and culture space and community meeting space. Those options were based on Phase 1 public engagement and a recreation needs assessment conducted in 2023. The report also assessed what would best work in the available buildings.

The District of Lake Country purchased the former BC Tree Fruits cold storage facility for $9.1 million last year after the farming cooperative ceased operations and went into bankruptcy proceeding.

Phase 1 of the feasibility study investigated gaps in community space, potential opportunities and the highest-benefit uses of the site. The Phase 2 report, which is now available for public review, translates the earlier findings into conceptual options with estimated cost impacts.

Estimated capital costs, based on a phased approach to the project, are more than $63 million. That includes $23,587,444 for arts and culture, a library, lobby and administrative office, $28,313,155 for a gymnasium, flexible fitness and recreation space, community meeting space, food and beverage services and storage and $11,608,588 for the indoor turf field and track.

HCMA, the consultant firm hired by the district to conduct the study, is not recommending that the former cold storage building be converted into an aquatic centre. It cites a number of reasons.

“The mechanical systems for the building have been entirely removed, so new mechanical systems would have to be installed. While it is feasible to locate these services at grade, some efficiency (and ground floor area) is lost by not being able to locate filters and pumps in a basement level,” wrote HCMA.

“The roof assembly would need to be reviewed to determine the suitability of existing insulation levels to prevent condensation with the levels of humidity present in pool environments.”

As well, it pointed out that sanitary services to the site would need to be reviewed to deal with pool discharge and the ground slab of the building would have to be removed entirely, followed by bulk excavation within the existing walls.

“Given the high demands placed on technical building components, the building itself would need to be almost entirely rebuilt, negating any cost benefits,” reads the report.

The next phase of the project will include the presentation of the final feasibility study to mayor and council at the regular council meeting scheduled for November 18, 2025.