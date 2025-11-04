Lake Country News

Woman wins e-bike for using Regional District of Central Okanagan's pop-up recycling depots

Recycling nets e-bike

Photo: RDCO (R-L) Mayor Ireland, e-bike winner Dorothy Lawrence, and Christien Whyte, District of Lake Country Engineering

Pop-up recycling depots took in quite a haul this year in the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

The program has wrapped up for the season, but not before the depots in Peachland and Lake Country diverted 13.6 tonnes of recyclable materials from landfills. The RDCO says a total of 2,570 households took advantage of 16 pop-up events this year.

“These pop-up events have proven to be a popular service for the two communities, and we are thrilled with the response we’ve had,” says Cynthia Coates, RDCO supervisor of solid waste.

“The success of these events highlights the importance of providing accessible, convenient recycling options for residents. We are grateful for the cooperation we’ve had from both municipalities to promote the events and make them a success.”

As an added incentive, the District of Peachland held monthly draws for $50 gift cards to local businesses, while the District of Lake Country offered two random monthly draws with prizes including $50 in gift cards and a set of recycling sorting bins or backyard composter, and a grand prize of an e-bike.

Dorothy Lawrence was the lucky winner of the grand prize, a Gazelle e-bike provided by Lake Country Cycle.

“I was planning to purchase one next spring, so I’m delighted to win,” Lawrence said. “I can’t wait to ride around Wood Lake and up and down the hills in the area. I encourage others to use the recycling pop-ups for items not allowed in blue bins, as it’s quite a drive for us to use the depots in Vernon or Kelowna.”

The pop-up recycling depots make it easier for residents to dispose of recyclable materials, especially those who don’t have easy access to permanent depots for materials such as glass containers, foam packaging and flexible plastics.

“Recycle BC is grateful for the ongoing support and collaboration with the RDCO to host these events to allow communities across the Central Okanagan to recycle more effectively,” said Brendan McShane, VP of operations, Recycle BC.

“Our continued partnership with the RDCO is key in helping residents of Lake Country and Peachland responsibly manage recyclable materials, keeping these materials out of landfills and protecting our environment for future generations.”