Public sauna now open in Oyama

Cindy White

Business is heating up for a young entrepreneur in Lake Country.

Jacob Jobst hopes that people will want to sweat it out in his new public sauna located at 16012 Oyama Rd. It opened last weekend.

“I’ve been building saunas in Oyama, privately, for people’s backyards for about three years. I had the idea to start a public sauna last winter and over the course of the spring and summer, I decided to make it happen,” said Jobst.

He reached out to the farmer who owns land at the corner of Pelmewash Parkway and Oyama Road.

“My parents have known him and I’ve known him since I was a kid,” said Jobst. “I really thought the only place where I’d want to put the sauna, to run it as a business, would be on this property.”

All the wood he used was sourced from B.C.

“The wood you see in the room is from the coast, down by Vancouver. It’s all clear-grain cedar. It’s really aromatic.

“The wood from around the outside of the sauna came from Salmon Arm and the wood in the change room and reception room is also from the Okanagan,” Jobst explained.

He has a fire pit outside for people to cool off after their sauna. He has also set up a bucket shower outside for those who want to mimic the water or snow plunge that is part of the traditional Nordic Cycle experience.

For now, the hours of operation are 4:30 to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday to Sundays. It’s $35 a person for 75 minutes, or you can book the entire sauna for a private session for $150.

It holds five people at a time. While drop-ins are welcome, Jobst recommends you book online to guarantee your spot. More details are available through the Oyama Public Sauna website.