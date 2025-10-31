Lake Country News

Wildfire crews planning pile burning near Lake Country next week

Planned pile burning

Photo: File photo Pile burning is expected to begin near Lake Country next week.

Smoke may be visible north of Lake Country next week, as crews begin a planned pile burn west of Highway 97.

Earlier this year, about 100 piles of wood were constructed near The Lakes subdivision, west of Highway 97. About half of the piles were burned in the spring and crews are now planning to finish the job.

Beginning as early as Nov. 3, depending on weather, BC Wildfire Service crews will start the burn.

The District of Lake Country warns that smoke may be visible from parts of Lake Country, Highway 97 and homes in the Lakes subdivision.

“Activities such as pile burning help reduce wildfire hazards by reducing accumulations of fuels (e.g., dead wood or brush) on the landscape,” the District says.

“The exact timing of the burns will depend on site, weather, venting and snow conditions. Burning will proceed only if conditions are favourable.”

Open burning is expected to continue through to next spring. The Open Fire Tracking System Registered Burns and Prescribed Fire Map shows where these registered burns are taking place.