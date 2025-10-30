Lake Country News

Lake Country residents picks up $1,000 worth of empties tossed into ditches

Empties turned into gold

Photo: Cliff Fair During one walk along a road in Lake Country, Cliff Fair picked up $3.50 worth of empties tossed into the ditch.

Before you toss that beer can out the window, consider that you are throwing money away.

A Lake Country man who is a member of the Okanagan Forest Task Force recently shared a photo of the empties he collected on a single walk from local ditches. In his post, Cliff Fair noted that in one year of collecting empties from work and from his hikes, he has cashed them in for approximately $1,000.

Fair and his dog, Benny, are a regular sight along Beaver Lake Road and Oyama Lake Road, where they walk almost every day.

“Most of them are just off to the side of the road or the ditch. They’re very visible,” said Fair.

“I take an old grocery bag, or whatever, with me every morning and pick them up. I also clean up garbage along the roads too.”

He became a member of OFTF in 2019.

“I grew up in nature, up in the bush, hunting, fishing. Ever since I was young, I would go up to a lake up there and see trash from people and take it back. And then one day, I was coming down Beaver Lake Road and I saw a group of people with these high-vis vests on and doing a cleanup," he said.

“I said, ‘Hey, what are you guys doing?’ They said they were the Okanagan Forest Service Task Force, and I said, ‘How do I get involved?”

Fair is not the only Lake Country resident who cleans up garbage along area roads. He asks drivers to slow down to keep him, Benny and others safe.

“We’re doing the world a favour, just slow down a little bit more. It would be nice," he said.

His latest haul of empties, collected on Wednesday morning, added up to $3.50 in bottle deposit returns.

“It’s exercise, cleaning up trash, and puts a little cash in my pocket,” he added.