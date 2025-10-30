274027
Kelowna author long listed for Giller Prize to give free reading in Lake Country

Cindy White - Oct 29, 2025 / 5:10 pm | Story: 580919

A Kelowna author who is in the running for Canada’s biggest literary prize is giving a free reading this weekend.

Joanna Cockerline, a lecturer in the Department of English & Cultural Studies at UBC Okanagan, was recently long listed for the Giller Prize for her new novel Still.

The novel follows the story of a woman who lives and works on the streets of Kelowna, who is searching for a fellow sex worker who has gone missing. Still is described as a story of resilience, community and hope.

Cockerline drew on her experiences as a long-time street outreach volunteer for the novel. She also recently launched a new non-profit organization called JustUs Street Outreach.

She will be giving a free reading from the book on Saturday, November 1, at 1 p.m. at the Lake Country Public Library. She will also be signing books at the event.

The Giller Prize winner will be announced on Monday, November 17, 2025.

