Lake Country Art Gallery curator steps down after a decade

Photo: Contributed Wanda Lock, Curator stands with Petrina McNeill (Executive Director) and Dr. Sharon McCoubrey (President of Board) at the Lake Country Art Gallery, October 2025

The curator of the Lake Country Art Gallery is stepping down after a decade in the role.

Wanda Lock has been a part of the gallery since its inception, including as a guest curator in 2011 and then as a member of the board of directors and later as a volunteer, preparator, photographer, art writer and more.

Since joining the gallery staff team in 2015, Lock has curated more than 65 exhibitions.

“Her curatorial approach—marked by intellectual depth, humour, and a deep respect for artistic inquiry—has helped elevate the gallery’s regional and national reputation,” said a news release Monday from the gallery.

Sharon McCoubrey, president of the Lake Country Art Gallery Society, says Lock has left a strong legacy for the gallery.

“Her creative and unique connections between art, pop culture, and concepts have resulted in the excellent exhibitions that have set a foundation of quality and creativity for the gallery,” McCoubrey said.

Lock is a respected artist herself and has had work shown in galleries across Canada.

The Lake Country Art Gallery says it will announce a new curator on a future date.