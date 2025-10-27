274695
Lake Country News  

Lake Country Art Gallery curator steps down after a decade

Colin Dacre - Oct 27, 2025 / 11:11 am | Story: 580408

The curator of the Lake Country Art Gallery is stepping down after a decade in the role.

Wanda Lock has been a part of the gallery since its inception, including as a guest curator in 2011 and then as a member of the board of directors and later as a volunteer, preparator, photographer, art writer and more.

Since joining the gallery staff team in 2015, Lock has curated more than 65 exhibitions.

“Her curatorial approach—marked by intellectual depth, humour, and a deep respect for artistic inquiry—has helped elevate the gallery’s regional and national reputation,” said a news release Monday from the gallery.

Sharon McCoubrey, president of the Lake Country Art Gallery Society, says Lock has left a strong legacy for the gallery.

“Her creative and unique connections between art, pop culture, and concepts have resulted in the excellent exhibitions that have set a foundation of quality and creativity for the gallery,” McCoubrey said.

Lock is a respected artist herself and has had work shown in galleries across Canada.

The Lake Country Art Gallery says it will announce a new curator on a future date.

