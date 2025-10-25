Lake Country News

Lake Country waterfront estate sells for $32M, shattering B.C. Interior sales record

A stunning waterfront residential estate in Lake Country has sold for $32 million, shattering the previous record for the highest single home transaction ever in the B.C. Interior.

The nearly 20,000-square foot, nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom home at 12391 Pixton Road was sold by Jane Hoffman, a longtime leader in luxury real estate in the region.

“It's a landmark property for sure — and it is a landmark sale as well now — the caliber of the build, the setting it's just unbelievable,” said Hoffman. “It's such a special, unique property. It's just like no other.”

The home is situated on 8.5 acres and includes 850 feet of water frontage with a wharf system.

The home was constructed over the span of seven years by Legacy Homeworks.

“A sale like this demonstrates, to the buyer populace, that you can build something like this in the Okanagan, and there is a buyer for it — it's a precedent setting sale,” said Kristy Huber, VP of sales at Unison Jane Hoffman Realty.

While the buyer ended up being Canadian, Huber said the interested parties the listing attracted showed that the Okanagan now has a global reach.

“We can compete now with the Lower Mainland,” she said.

The home also includes a wine cellar, home gym, three-bedroom private guest wing, theatre, chefs kitchen and more.

“It's like entering a cathedral. The ceilings are 35 feet high. There's beautiful wood beams. It's just absolutely outstanding,” Hoffman said.

The sale price of $32M nearly doubles the previous record set just a month earlier when a home on a 20-acre property in Carrs Landing sold for $17.5M.

The sale is among the most valuable home sale across B.C., said Unison Real Estate Brokerages, noting it ties a local record set in Whistler in 2023.

The buyer in the Pixton Road sale was represented by Priscilla Sookarow of REMAX Priscilla and Company out of Vernon.