Friends and family of Lake Country man denied autopsy, toxicology report after suicide

Denied autopsy after suicide

Photo: Wayne Heinen Rodney Wells, left, and Wayne Heinen

Warning: This story involves the topic of suicide.

Friends and family of a Lake Country man who died by suicide earlier this year want answers about what led to his death. But the local coroner told them she's unable to help.

On June 24, Rodney Wells ended his life using a firearm outside of his Lake Country home. He was 61 years old.

His best friend Wayne Heinen says Wells' suicide came as a complete shock to those who loved him. Wells had been struggling with insomnia for several months prior, that seemed to stem from a recent Type 2 diabetes diagnosis.

“It just sent him sideways, he just couldn't sleep ... it sent him for a loop,” Heinen said. “He was all of a sudden seriously concerned.”

Heinen said Wells suffered with the insomnia for several months, and began taking medication to help sleep at the direction of his doctor.

“It's hard to function when you can't sleep,” he said. “I'm not familiar with it other than Rod, but insomnia, from what I understand, is really debilitating.”

Heinen says Wells “just hit the wall” in the week before his death, having not slept for several days. So Heinen picked him up from Wells' Lake Country home and took him to Kelowna General Hospital's mental health ward.

They spoke to a doctor, who told them there were no beds available, and Wells would be forced to sleep in the hallway if he stayed there. So the two men left with a new prescription for trazodone, an antidepressant that is sometimes used for insomnia, and Wells spent a few days at Heinen's East Kelowna home.

“And then he was back at KGH in the morgue six days later,” Heinen said.

Photo: Wayne Heinen Rodney Wells showing off his catch.

Wells' sudden death has left his friends and family with many questions about what went wrong, and Wells wants to know if the medications he was taking, some of which can increase the risk of suicide, may have played a role.

“We wanted to get more information just to help us with closure,” Heinen said. “It wasn't about attacking anybody or holding somebody else responsible, just about helping with our closure.”

The BC Coroner Service is responsible for investigating all unnatural, unexplained or unexpected deaths, to determine the cause of death. But because the method of Wells' death was obvious, the local coroner told Heinen she couldn't perform an autopsy or toxicology report.

Heinen said the coroner told him that she must follow the BC government's policy, which prohibits performing an autopsy when the cause of death is already known. Heinen even offered to pay for the toxicology report himself, but his offer was refused.

Heinen said he wants to share Wells' story, to warn others about the possible risks associated with some medications. In addition to the trazodone he'd been prescribed during their KGH visit, Wells had also been prescribed zopiclone, lorazepam, quetiapine, and mirtazaprine.

Photo: Wayne Heinen Pill containers on Wells' counter, the day after he died.

Heinen is not sure if Wells was taking all his prescriptions when he died or if the medication could have contributed to his suicidal thoughts. And without a toxicology report, he's left in the dark.

“Be extremely careful on what medications you're taking and mixing medications,” Heinen said. “Was that last medication he got from the emergency room doctor what killed him six days later, was that a trigger for him? I don't know, I'll never know, and his family will never know.”

With only 3.2% of deaths in the province leading to an autopsy, B.C. has the second lowest rate in Canada, second only to Quebec.

“I don't think anybody's really aware of this until you walk right into it,” Heinen said. “Other than that, you would not know that the autopsy rate in B.C. is the lowest by far in Canada, except for Quebec. I wouldn't know that, right? Why would I?”

Heinen reached out to B.C.'s chief coroner Dr. Jatinder Baidwan earlier this month, asking for clarification about the policy. He said he was impressed when he received an emailed response within an hour and a half, telling Heinen he would be looking into the situation.

Castanet has also asked the BC Coroners Service about their policy in respect to the Wells case, but a spokesperson said they won't comment because the “investigation into Mr. Rodney Wells’ death remains open."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, call the suicide crisis line at 9-8-8 for help.