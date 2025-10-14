Lake Country News

50th season for Winfield Curling Club

Photo: Cindy White The Winfield Curling Club is marking its 50th season.

The Winfield Curling Club is ready to rock a milestone season.

League play is set to begin on Tuesday, October 14, for the 50th year of the club.

It all started back in 1972, when a group of community-minded individuals from Winfield, Oyama, Okanagan Centre and Carr’s Landing got together.

According to Audrey Trainer, one of the current board members and the daughter of two of the original club members, curlers used to drive to Mountain Shadows curling club to play. The Kelowna Walmart now sits on that site.

She said that while the first meetings were held in 1972, it wasn’t until 1975 that construction began on the current location, next to the Winfield arena, which was also built around the same time.

While several sites were considered, it was felt that the location at 9830 Bottom Wood Lake Road was the most central and had room to grow.

The official opening of the Winfield Curling Club took place in December 1975.

Trainer was one of the first youth curlers, starting when she was about 12 years old. She fondly remembers going to provincials when she was in Grade 11.

Recently, the club donated several items to the Lake Country Museum & Archives.

Photo: Audrey Trainer Some of the newspaper clippings that are on display at the club to mark its 50th anniversary.

“My parents, Bob and Delma Henderson, were part of the original group. My mom Delma, was the secretary,” said Trainer.

“The original meeting minutes were handwritten in one of my brother's school notebooks. Luckily, those records survived and we donated them this August to the Lake Country Museum.”

She said the notes will eventually be digitized and posted on the museum website for future generations to learn about the history of the club.