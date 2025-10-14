Lake Country News

Owner of Lake Country RV campsite working to improve safety

Photo: Cindy White Residents of two campsites on Pelmewash Parkway are being encouraged to move out of the parks by summer 2026.

The owner of a long-term campsite along the Pelmewash Parkway is working to make changes to issues that run afoul of District of Lake Country safety regulations and prompted a letter telling residents they should prepare to move out by next summer.

“We work closely with the District of Lake Country to address key safety concerns within our campground. These include unapproved sheds, additions, and decks that have been built by several tenants without the RV Park’s authorization or the required permits from the District,” Derek Niewinski, owner of Wood Lake Terrace RV & Campground, said in an emailed statement.

“In addition, some of these structures contain wood-burning stoves installed by tenants without permission. Such installations pose significant safety risks and potential fire hazards, which we are actively working to address in co-operation with the district.”

The response from the RV site owner follows a meeting with 65 to 70 residents from two adjacent properties, where they discussed a district-placed Notice on Title that could end residency.

The owners of the second RV site that has prompted concerns and actions by the district, Sage Valley Resort & RV Park, has yet to respond to a request for comment.

The district said it took action because of unresolved issues chiefly regarding the safety of residents. These concerns reached a boiling point after a serious fire in May destroyed two RVs and damaged another.

The properties are zoned as campsites, but some people have been living on their sites for years. Under campsite zoning, people are only allowed to stay for a maximum of 30 days.

The district sent a letter to residents telling them they should start looking for a new place to live, saying, “our goal is to help all residents to secure safe housing prior to summer 2026."

“The situation as it is right now has been allowed to get there; the owners have allowed the situation to get there,” Paul Gipps, district CAO, said last week.

“What was sort of there in 2006 when this was started to where they are now, they’ve crammed a whole bunch of people in there. They’ve allowed people to put additions on and do stuff like that, so from the district’s perspective, our primary motivation is safety,” Gipps said.

“We had a fire there and, I think, three units were lost. One spread to another, spread to another, et cetera. So, that gives us great concern, especially going into the winter months.”

The district is worried about the close proximity of some of the RVs. Some of the units appear to be connected and there are multiple additions and alterations built from combustible materials.

Gipps said the district’s secondary concern is wastewater from the sites. He said the campsites are not connected to the Lake Country municipal sewage system, so permitting and inspection are up to the province and Interior Health.

The situation for residents is greatly concerning given the high cost of living in the Okanagan and the lack of affordable rentals.

—with files from Cindy White