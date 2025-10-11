Lake Country News

’Great concern’ for safety of RV owners at two Lake Country campsites as winter approaches

'Concern' for RV owners

Photo: Cindy White Residents of two campsites on Pelmewash Parkway are being encouraged to move out of the parks by summer 2026.

There is "great concern" for the the safety of people living long-term at two campsites along Pelmewash Parkway, says Lake Country's chief administrative officer.

The district held a meeting with 65 to 70 residents from Wood Lake Terrace and Sage Valley Resort & RV Park on Wednesday night. Earlier this year, the district placed a Notice on Title on both properties because of unresolved issues, foremost the safety of residents after a serious fire in May destroyed two RVs and damaged another.

The properties are zoned as campsites, but some people have been living on their sites for years. Under campsite zoning, people are only allowed to stay for a maximum of 30 days.

The district sent a letter to residents telling them they should start looking for a new place to live, saying, “our goal is to help all residents to secure safe housing prior to summer 2026."

“The situation as it is right now has been allowed to get there; the owners have allowed the situation to get there,” Paul Gipps, district CAO, told Castanet in an interview.

“What was sort of there in 2006, when this was started, to where they are now, they’ve crammed a whole bunch of people in there. They’ve allowed people to put additions on and do stuff like that, so from the district’s perspective, our primary motivation is safety,” said Gipps.

“We had a fire there and, I think, three units were lost. One spread to another, spread to another etcetera. So, that gives us great concern, especially going into the winter months.”

The district is worried about the close proximity of some of the RVs. Some of the units appear to be connected and there are multiple additions and alterations built from combustible materials.

Gipps said the district’s secondary concern is wastewater from the sites.

“The wastewater treatment system that they’ve got there. What’s happening with that?

“Wood Lake is a lake we’re watching very closely and we’re not comfortable that it’s built to take all that load now. We’ve asked Interior Health and their public health inspection department to be involved in saying what’s happening, because other people use that lake for drinking water.”

Gipps pointed out that the campsites are not connected to the Lake Country municipal sewage system, so permitting and inspection are up to the province and Interior Health.

“We’ve brought them out there and asked them to address it. Like I said, that lake is drinking water to others and you have that many units on there. How many units was this system designed for? What is the capacity that they can do? How is that managed?”

Some of the people who have made their homes at the campsite are worried they will be forced out and won’t be able to find an affordable place to live by next summer.

Gipps said the district understands that there is a housing crisis, but can’t turn a blind eye to safety.

Following the Wednesday evening meeting, resident Steve Agar said those in attendance agreed that they can “do things” to help with fire safety concerns. “We just need a list of what to do from someone,” he said.

As for the landowners, Agar is urging them to make the upgrades and fixes the municipality is requesting. He said one of the landlords was at the meeting and said he is “working on it”.

“I’m hopeful and want to believe him,” said Agar.

The owners of the two properties have so far been unreachable by Castanet.