Lake Country News

Lake Country adventurer travels 45,000 km, from coast to coast to coast

Coast to coast to coast trek

Photo: Aiden Beckett Lake Country adventurer, Aiden Beckett will complete his 45,000 km trek of hiking, biking and paddling across Canada from coast to coast to coast in November.

A Lake Country adventurer who has spent the past five years hiking and paddling across Canada is close to the end of his epic journey.

Aidan Beckett started his cross-Canada trek back in 2017, in Sooke, B.C. His goal was to travel 45,000 kilometres from coast to coast to coast using the Trans Canada Trail, and venturing off to explore some of the places the trail doesn't reach.

"With the exception of taking a few months off each winter, I was fully committed to the journey," Beckett says.

He reached the Arctic Ocean on July 1, 2018, and by the end of 2019, he had made it to just shy of New Brunswick. Then COVID-19 turned everything upside down.

"I adapted by embarking on a kayak tour from Lake Huron to the Atlantic Ocean."

Beckett says it was the best way to achieve social distance, but in September 2020, he postponed the last leg of his journey for the next four years.

"But the journey across Canada never stopped calling me back. Eventually, I decided I would return in 2025 to finally finish what I started," Beckett says.

In April 2025, he returned to the Gaspé Peninsula in Quebec.

On Nov. 16, he plans to complete the expedition in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

The numbers tell quite the story:

30,000 km of hiking

10,000 km of paddling

3,000 km of biking

2,000 km of other non-motorized travel

Along the way, Beckett will have visited almost 40 national parks, 900 provincial parks, 90 territorial parks and almost 1,300 Tim Hortons.

"It’s been an unforgettable journey from the Pacific to the Arctic and the Atlantic. Once I’m finished, I’ll be writing a book about the adventure, sharing the story of how this trek showed me Canada in a way that very few ever experience," says Beckett.

The journey is set to end at sunrise, 7:08 a.m. Newfoundland time, as he hikes Cape Spear, the easternmost point in the country.

"By 11:55 a.m. I’ll stand at the kilometre zero marker in St. John’s, just as the sun reaches back to my original starting point in Sooke, British Columbia.

"For me, it’s more than just an ending, it feels like a wave of light travelling westward, uniting all the people and places I've had the pleasure to meet and visit along the way."

Beckett says the journey wasn't just about him, rather, it was about his shared experience with the land, the water and the people.

"That’s why I’d love for your support to be part of this final moment," says Beckett.

On Nov. 16, he's asking Canadians all across the country to take a picture of their local sunrise, and share it on Instagram with @WalkingwithAidan or #sunriseacrosscanada, or email it to [email protected].

"Together, we can create a mosaic of light across the country, a way to celebrate not just my finish line, but the beauty of Canada waking up together," says Beckett.

Beckett lives in B.C. and grew up in Lake Country, attending George Elliot Secondary school.