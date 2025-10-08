Lake Country News

Lake Country purchases land to expand RCMP, park space

District makes pair of buys

Photo: District of Lake Country The District of Lake Country has bought the Canada Post property next to the community's RCMP detachment.

The District of Lake Country has bought two parcels of land that will help expand RCMP space and park space in the community.

The district has purchased the Canada Post building at 3211 Berry Road. It will be used to expand RCMP service capacity, delaying the need to immediately build a new detachment facility at a recently acquired site at 9718 Bottom Wood Lake Road.

“Back in 2023, the 3211 Berry Road property was identified as being a suitable candidate for acquisition for the purpose of providing additional space for the RCMP detachment and staff contacted Canada Post to express interest in the property,” said Mayor Blair Ireland.

“Council passed a resolution in 2024 authorizing staff to negotiate the purchase of the land using Land Reserves, Policing Reserve and General Fund Surplus. Following Canada Post’s relocation, the district was informed that the Berry Road property was for sale and successfully negotiated its purchase for $1,120,000.”

The other acquisition announced Wednesday is two hectares at 3411 Woodsdale Road. The parcel is sandwiched between two other properties previously purchased by the District in early 2021 using development cost charge funds. The land, adjacent to existing recreation amenities at Beasley and Reiswig parks, will expand on public amenity space in the Woodsdale corridor.

“When council learned that the property across from Beasley Park – and which links other parcels the district already owns – was going to be made available for sale, we immediately discussed opportunities for purchasing it to give the community more contiguous, centrally-located public park space,” said Ireland.

The district paid $2,297,250 for 3411 Woodsdale Road.

The purchase of the former Canada Post site means the district now owns three of the four parcels on the block bordered by Berry Road, Main Street and Grant Road.