RV owners at two campgrounds in Lake Country worried they will be forced to move

Cindy White

Residents of two campgrounds along Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country, some of whom have lived there for years, are worried about their futures.

People who live at Wood Lake Terrace and Sage Valley Resort & RV Park recently received a letter from the District of Lake Country. The district advised them to start looking for somewhere else to live, as the properties are zoned as campgrounds, not RV Parks. That means they can only stay on a site for a maximum of 30 days at a time.

“The landlords never told us that we could never stay longer than 30 days,” said Steve Agar, who has lived on his site for nine years. “But I’m on a 30-day (agreement) and I’m pretty sure that most of the tenants are on 30 days. There’s the odd person who has some kind of a lease, of some kind.”

He estimates there could be upwards of 100 people facing evictions if the issues are not resolved.

The district has called a meeting with the residents for Wednesday evening. It will be going over some of its concerns, which include:

Water and septic system issues

Construction without permits and expired permits

No business license

Electrical code infractions and sewerage complaints

Fire department concerns, including a recent structure fire

Agar was surprised by the reference to no business license. He wasn’t that surprised about the fire department’s safety concerns.

“I understand because I’ve put three fires out here, (I’ve) been part of the crew that grabbed fire extinguishers and made sure people were safe.

“They need to do the renos on their property,” said Agar. “Most of it’s power, its extension cords. They’re using extension cords. They need to stop that.”

His neighbour, Bill Ellis, has lived at Wood Lake Terrace for nearly three years. He will be attending Wednesday’s meeting with municipal officials.

“To find out where their stance is and what we can do about it,” said Ellis.

“If the managers want to keep this going as an RV park, what do we need to do? That’s what I’d like to find out.”

The District of Lake Country was asked if it would be possible for residents to stay if the parks were rezoned and upgrades were made to utilities and fire safety.

"Various levels of review and approval would need to take place prior to this being considered a permanent option at this location," said the district in an email to Castanet. "And individual permanent residences must meet the technical requirements of building code regulations for public safety, etc."

The district added that it has reached out to various support groups, including Lake Country Health, Interior Health, BC Housing, and the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “We will have support from these government agencies to assist those who may need help with relocation.”

As for why this action is being taken now, the municipality cited “life safety concerns” in the wake of “several fires” and possible environmental concerns with on-site septic systems that came up during a follow-up review of files for the properties.

“The district has been working to gain compliance, with stop work notices being posted previously. The increasing risk to life safety is our priority, and due to recent multiple structure fires, we need to bring the property into compliance," said the municipality.

What’s unclear is whether the people who live in the two campgrounds would be protected under BC legislation governing manufactured home parks, although it does not appear to apply to those living in travel or tourist trailer.

As it stands, the district said in the letter that its goal is to help residents secure safe housing elsewhere before summer 2026.