Lake Country News

Lake Country gas line break repaired

Gas line break repaired

Photo: District of Lake Country Homes impacted by gas line break

UPDATE 4:15 p.m.

The District of Lake Country says a gas line break in the community has been repaired.

Crews are now in the process of clearing the area.

ORIGINAL 3:30 p.m.

Crews are dealing with a gas line break in Lake Country.

In a notice, the municipality says FortisBC is on scene and is working to restore service to the Theresa Road area as soon as possible, but the disruption could last several hours.

FortisBC reports the gas line was damaged by an external party.

The Lake Country Fire Department reports the following addresses are impacted: Teresa Road: 10665, 10664, 10643, 10640, 10623, 10626, 10619, 10618. Twana Road: 3924

The District of Lake Country is setting up detour routes to accommodate traffic around the area. Traffic will be disrupted for approximately two to four hours.

Peter Greer Elementary school is not affected and bus traffic should not be affected.

The Lake Country Library and Winfield Arena are open and available for residents to shelter if they are displaced for several hours.